LinesStyle (método Get)

Devuelve el estilo de la línea al dibujar con líneas la curva

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  LinesStyle()

Valor devuelto

Estilo de la línea.

LinesStyle (método Set)

Establece el estilo de las líneas al dibujar con líneas la curva

void  LinesStyle (
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style      // estilo de la línea
   )

Parámetros

style

[in]  Estilo de la línea.