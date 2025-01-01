- Type
TrendLineColor (Método Get)
Retorna a cor da linha de tendência para a curva.
|
uint TrendLineColor()
Valor de retorno
Cor da linha de tendência.
TrendLineColor (Método Set)
Define a cor da linha de tendência para a curva.
|
void TrendLineColor(
Parâmetros
clr
[in] Cor de linha