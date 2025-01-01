DocumentaçãoSeções
TrendLineColor (Método Get)

Retorna a cor da linha de tendência para a curva.

uint  TrendLineColor()

Valor de retorno

Cor da linha de tendência.

TrendLineColor (Método Set)

Define a cor da linha de tendência para a curva.

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // cor da linha de tendência
   )

Parâmetros

clr

[in]  Cor de linha