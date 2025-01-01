- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineColor (méthode Get)
Retourne la couleur d'une ligne de tendance pour une courbe.
|
uint TrendLineColor()
Valeur de Retour
Couleur de la ligne de tendance.
TrendLineColor (méthode Set)
Définit la couleur d'une ligne de tendance pour une courbe.
|
void TrendLineColor(
Paramètres
clr
[in] Couleur de la ligne