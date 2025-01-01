DocumentationSections
TrendLineColor (méthode Get)

Retourne la couleur d'une ligne de tendance pour une courbe.

uint  TrendLineColor()

Valeur de Retour

Couleur de la ligne de tendance.

TrendLineColor (méthode Set)

Définit la couleur d'une ligne de tendance pour une courbe.

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // couleur de la ligne de tendance
   )

Paramètres

clr

[in]  Couleur de la ligne