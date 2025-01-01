DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5 - Biblioteca estándar - Gráficos científicos - CCurvePoints - PointsFill 

PointsFill (método Get)

Devuelve la bandera que indica si hay que ejecutar el rellenado de los puntos que definen la curva al dibujar con puntos.

bool  PointsFill ()

Valor devuelto

Valor de la bandera.

Nota

true – ejecutar rellenado

false – no ejecutar rellenado

PointsFill (método Set)

Establece la bandera que indica si hay que ejecutar el rellenado de los puntos que definen la curva al dibujar con puntos.

void  PointsFill(
   const bool  fill      // valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

fill

[in]  Valor de la bandera.

Nota

true – ejecutar rellenado

false – no ejecutar rellenado