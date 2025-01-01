- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsFill (método Get)
Devuelve la bandera que indica si hay que ejecutar el rellenado de los puntos que definen la curva al dibujar con puntos.
|
bool PointsFill ()
Valor devuelto
Valor de la bandera.
Nota
true – ejecutar rellenado
false – no ejecutar rellenado
PointsFill (método Set)
Establece la bandera que indica si hay que ejecutar el rellenado de los puntos que definen la curva al dibujar con puntos.
|
void PointsFill(
Parámetros
fill
[in] Valor de la bandera.
Nota
true – ejecutar rellenado
false – no ejecutar rellenado