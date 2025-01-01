ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаНаучные графикиCCurveTrendLineColor 

TrendLineColor (Метод Get)

Возвращает цвет трендовой линии для кривой.

uint  TrendLineColor()

Возвращаемое значение

Цвет трендовой линии.

TrendLineColor (Метод Set)

Устанавливает цвет трендовой линии для кривой.

void  TrendLineColor(
   const uint  clr      // цвет трендовой линии
   )

Параметры

clr

[in]  Цвет линии