GetY

Recibe en una matriz los valores Y de todos los puntos de la curva.

void  GetY(
   double&  y[]      // matriz para escribir los valores Y
   )

Parámetros

y[]

[out]  Matriz para obtener los valores Y de todos los puntos de la curva.

Nota

Cada punto de la curva se establece con la pareja de valores X e Y. Estos valores no son coordenadas en píxeles para dibujar en la clase CGraphic.