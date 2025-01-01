ドキュメントセクション
TrendLineColor（取得メソッド）

曲線のトレンドラインの色を取得します。

uint  TrendLineColor()

戻り値

トレンドラインの色

TrendLineColor（設定メソッド）

曲線のトレンドラインの色を設定します。

void  TrendLineColor(
  const uint  clr      // トレンドラインの色
  ）

パラメータ

clr

[in]  線の色