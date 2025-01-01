DocumentaciónSecciones
HistogramWidth (método Get)

Devuelve la anchura de las columnas al dibujar con histograma.

int  HistogramWidth()

Valor devuelto

Anchura de las columnas en píxeles.

HistogramWidth (método Set)

Establece la anchura de las columnas al dibujar con histograma.

void  HistogramWidth(
   const int  width      // anchura de las columnas 
   )

Parámetros

width

[in]  Anchura de las columnas en píxeles.