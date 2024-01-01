//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CandleGraphic.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Class CCandle |

//| Usage: class to represent the candle |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CCandle: public CObject

{

private:

double m_open;

double m_close;

double m_high;

double m_low;

uint m_clr_inc;

uint m_clr_dec;

int m_width;



public:

CCandle(const double open,const double close,const double high,const double low,

const int width,const uint clr_inc=0x000000,const uint clr_dec=0xF5F5F5);

~CCandle(void);

double OpenValue(void) const { return(m_open); }

double CloseValue(void) const { return(m_close); }

double HigthValue(void) const { return(m_high); }

double LowValue(void) const { return(m_low); }

uint CandleColorIncrement(void) const { return(m_clr_inc); }

uint CandleColorDecrement(void) const { return(m_clr_dec); }

int CandleWidth(void) const { return(m_width); }

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Constructor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CCandle::CCandle(const double open,const double close,const double high,const double low,

const int width,const uint clr_inc=0x000000,const uint clr_dec=0xF5F5F5):

m_open(open),m_close(close),m_high(high),m_low(low),

m_clr_inc(clr_inc),m_clr_dec(clr_dec),m_width(width)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Destructor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CCandle::~CCandle(void)

{

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom method for plot candles |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void PlotCandles(double &x[],double &y[],int size,CGraphic *graphic,CCanvas *canvas,void *cbdata)

{

//--- check obj

CArrayObj *candles=dynamic_cast<CArrayObj*>(cbdata);

if(candles==NULL || candles.Total()!=size)

return;

//--- plot candles

for(int i=0; i<size; i++)

{

CCandle *candle=dynamic_cast<CCandle*>(candles.At(i));

if(candle==NULL)

return;

//--- primary calculate

int xc=graphic.ScaleX(x[i]);

int width_2=candle.CandleWidth()/2;

int open=graphic.ScaleY(candle.OpenValue());

int close=graphic.ScaleY(candle.CloseValue());

int high=graphic.ScaleY(candle.HigthValue());

int low=graphic.ScaleY(candle.LowValue());

uint clr=(open<=close) ? candle.CandleColorIncrement() : candle.CandleColorDecrement();

//--- plot candle

canvas.LineVertical(xc,high,low,0x000000);

//--- plot candle real body

canvas.FillRectangle(xc+width_2,open,xc-width_2,close,clr);

canvas.Rectangle(xc+width_2,open,xc-width_2,close,0x000000);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

int count=10;

int width=10;

double x[];

double y[];

ArrayResize(x,count);

ArrayResize(y,count);

CArrayObj candles();

double max=0;

double min=0;

//--- create values

for(int i=0; i<count; i++)

{

x[i] = i;

y[i] = i;

//--- calculate values

double open=MathRound(50.0+(MathRand()/32767.0)*50.0);

double close=MathRound(50.0+(MathRand()/32767.0)*50.0);

double high=MathRound(MathMax(open,close)+(MathRand()/32767.0)*10.0);

double low=MathRound(MathMin(open,close) -(MathRand()/32767.0)*10.0);

//--- find max and min

if(i==0 || max<high)

max=high;

if(i==0 || min>low)

min=low;

//--- create candle

CCandle *candle=new CCandle(open,close,high,low,width);

candles.Add(candle);

}

//--- create graphic

CGraphic graphic;

if(!graphic.Create(0,"CandleGraphic",0,30,30,780,380))

{

graphic.Attach(0,"CandleGraphic");

}

//--- create curve

CCurve *curve=graphic.CurveAdd(x,y,CURVE_CUSTOM,"Candles");

//--- sets the curve properties

curve.CustomPlotFunction(PlotCandles);

curve.CustomPlotCBData(GetPointer(candles));

//--- sets the graphic properties

graphic.YAxis().Max((int)max);

graphic.YAxis().Min((int)min);

//--- plot

graphic.CurvePlotAll();

graphic.Update();

}