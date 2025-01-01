- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
GetX
Recibe en una matriz los valores X de todos los puntos de la curva.
|
void GetX(
Parámetros
x[]
[out] Matriz para obtener los valores Х de todos los puntos de la curva.
Nota
Cada punto de la curva se establece con la pareja de valores X e Y. Estos valores no son coordenadas en píxeles para dibujar en la clase CGraphic.