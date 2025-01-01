DocumentaciónSecciones
GetX

Recibe en una matriz los valores X de todos los puntos de la curva.

void  GetX(
   double&  x[]      // matriz para escribir los valores Х
   )

Parámetros

x[]

[out]  Matriz para obtener los valores Х de todos los puntos de la curva.

Nota

Cada punto de la curva se establece con la pareja de valores X e Y. Estos valores no son coordenadas en píxeles para dibujar en la clase CGraphic.