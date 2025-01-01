문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveTrendLineCoefficients 

TrendLineCoefficients (Get method)

배열에 쓰기 위한 추세선 비율 가져오기.

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

값 반환

추세선 비율.

TrendLineCoefficients (Set method)

배열에 쓰기 위한 추세선 비율 설정.

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // 표기 비율 배열 
  \)

매개변수

coefficients[]

[out]  표기 비율 배열.