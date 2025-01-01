MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveTrendLineCoefficients
TrendLineCoefficients (Get method)
배열에 쓰기 위한 추세선 비율 가져오기.
|
double& TrendLineCoefficients()
값 반환
추세선 비율.
TrendLineCoefficients (Set method)
배열에 쓰기 위한 추세선 비율 설정.
|
void TrendLineCoefficients(
매개변수
coefficients[]
[out] 표기 비율 배열.