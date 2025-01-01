MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCCurveTrendLineCoefficients
TrendLineCoefficients (Get yöntemi)
Diziye yazmak için trend çizgisi oranlarını alır.
|
double& TrendLineCoefficients()
Dönüş Değeri
Trend çizgisi oranları.
TrendLineCoefficients (Set yöntemi)
Diziye yazmak için trend çizgisi oranlarını ayarlar.
|
void TrendLineCoefficients(
Parametreler
coefficients[]
[out] Oranların yazılacağı dizi.