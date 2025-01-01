DokümantasyonBölümler
TrendLineCoefficients (Get yöntemi)

Diziye yazmak için trend çizgisi oranlarını alır.

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

Dönüş Değeri

Trend çizgisi oranları.

TrendLineCoefficients (Set yöntemi)

Diziye yazmak için trend çizgisi oranlarını ayarlar.

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // oranların yazılacağı dizi  
   )

Parametreler

coefficients[]

[out]  Oranların yazılacağı dizi.