MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveTrendLineCoefficients
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineCoefficients（取得メソッド）
トレンドラインを配列に書き込むための比率を取得します。
|
double& TrendLineCoefficients()
戻り値
トレンドラインの比率
TrendLineCoefficients（設定メソッド）
トレンドラインを配列に書き込むための比率を設定します。
|
void TrendLineCoefficients(
パラメータ
coefficients[]
[out] 比率を各ための配列<