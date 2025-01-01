ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveTrendLineCoefficients 

TrendLineCoefficients（取得メソッド）

トレンドラインを配列に書き込むための比率を取得します。

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

戻り値

トレンドラインの比率

TrendLineCoefficients（設定メソッド）

トレンドラインを配列に書き込むための比率を設定します。

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
  double&  coefficients[]      // 比率を各ための配列
  ）

パラメータ

coefficients[]

[out] 比率を各ための配列<