TrendLineCoefficients (Método Get)
Retorna os coeficientes da linha de tendência para gravá-los numa matriz.
|
double& TrendLineCoefficients()
Valor de retorno
Coeficientes de linha de tendência.
TrendLineCoefficients (Método Set)
Obtém os coeficientes da linha de tendência para gravá-los numa matriz.
|
void TrendLineCoefficients(
Parâmetros
coefficients[]
[out] Matriz para armazenamento de coeficientes.