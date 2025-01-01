DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCCurveTrendLineCoefficients 

TrendLineCoefficients (Método Get)

Retorna os coeficientes da linha de tendência para gravá-los numa matriz.

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

Valor de retorno

Coeficientes de linha de tendência.

TrendLineCoefficients (Método Set)

Obtém os coeficientes da linha de tendência para gravá-los numa matriz.

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // matriz para armazenamento de coeficientes 
   )

Parâmetros

coefficients[]

[out]  Matriz para armazenamento de coeficientes.