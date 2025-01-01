文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveTrendLineCoefficients 

TrendLineCoefficients（获得方法）

获得写入数组的趋势线比率。

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

返回值

趋势线比率。

TrendLineCoefficients（设置方法）

设置写入数组的趋势线比率。

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // 编写比率的数组 
   )

参数

coefficients[]

[out]  编写比率的数组。