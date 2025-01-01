DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCCurveTrendLineCoefficients 

TrendLineCoefficients (méthode Get)

Retourne les ratios des lignes de tendance pour les écrire dans un tableau.

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

Valeur de Retour

Ratios des lignes de tendance.

TrendLineCoefficients (méthode Set)

Définit les ratios des lignes de tendance pour les écrire dans un tableau.

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // tableau pour écrire les ratios 
   )

Paramètres

coefficients[]

[out]  Tableau pour écrire les ratios.