Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques ScientifiquesCCurveTrendLineCoefficients
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineCoefficients (méthode Get)
Retourne les ratios des lignes de tendance pour les écrire dans un tableau.
|
double& TrendLineCoefficients()
Valeur de Retour
Ratios des lignes de tendance.
TrendLineCoefficients (méthode Set)
Définit les ratios des lignes de tendance pour les écrire dans un tableau.
|
void TrendLineCoefficients(
Paramètres
coefficients[]
[out] Tableau pour écrire les ratios.