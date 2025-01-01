MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCCurveTrendLineCoefficients
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineCoefficients (Metodo Get)
Ottiene rapporti della linea di trend per la scrittura in un array.
|
double& TrendLineCoefficients()
Return Value
Rapporti della linea di tendenza.
TrendLineCoefficients (Metodo Set)
Imposta i rapporti della linea di tendenza per la scrittura in un array.
|
void TrendLineCoefficients(
Parametri
coefficients[]
[out] Array per scrivere rapporti.