TrendLineCoefficients (Metodo Get)

Ottiene rapporti della linea di trend per la scrittura in un array.

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

Return Value

Rapporti della linea di tendenza.

TrendLineCoefficients (Metodo Set)

Imposta i rapporti della linea di tendenza per la scrittura in un array.

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // array per scrivere rapporti 
   )

Parametri

coefficients[]

[out]  Array per scrivere rapporti.