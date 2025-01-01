TrendLineCoefficients (Get method)

Get trend line ratios for writing them into an array.

double& TrendLineCoefficients()

Return Value

Trend line ratios.

TrendLineCoefficients (Set method)

Set trend line ratios for writing then into an array.

void TrendLineCoefficients(

double& coefficients[]

)

Parameters

coefficients[]

[out] Array for writing ratios.