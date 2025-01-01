DocumentationSections
TrendLineCoefficients (Get method)

Get trend line ratios for writing them into an array.

double&  TrendLineCoefficients()

Return Value

Trend line ratios.

TrendLineCoefficients (Set method)

Set trend line ratios for writing then into an array.

void  TrendLineCoefficients(
   double&  coefficients[]      // array for writing ratios 
   )

Parameters

coefficients[]

[out]  Array for writing ratios.