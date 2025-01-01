MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveTrendLineCoefficients
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
TrendLineCoefficients (Get method)
Get trend line ratios for writing them into an array.
|
double& TrendLineCoefficients()
Return Value
Trend line ratios.
TrendLineCoefficients (Set method)
Set trend line ratios for writing then into an array.
|
void TrendLineCoefficients(
Parameters
coefficients[]
[out] Array for writing ratios.