PointsType (Get method)

Get the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.

ENUM_POINT_TYPE  PointsType()

Return Value

A value of the flag indicating a type of dots.

PointsType (Set method)

Set the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.

void  PointsType(
   ENUM_POINT_TYPE  type      // flag value
   )

Parameters

type

[in]  A value of the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.