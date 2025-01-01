PointsType (Get method)

Get the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.

ENUM_POINT_TYPE PointsType()

Return Value

A value of the flag indicating a type of dots.

PointsType (Set method)

Set the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.

void PointsType(

ENUM_POINT_TYPE type

)

Parameters

type

[in] A value of the flag pointing at the type of dots used when plotting a dotted curve.