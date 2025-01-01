MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsType
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsType（取得メソッド）
点線で曲線を描くときに使用する点の種類を示すフラグを取得します。
|
ENUM_POINT_TYPE PointsType()
戻り値
点の種類を示すフラグの値
PointsType（設定メソッド）
点線で曲線を描くときに使用する点の種類を示すフラグを設定します。
|
void PointsType(
パラメータ
型
[in] 点線で曲線を描くときに使用する点の種類を示すフラグ