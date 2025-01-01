ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsType 

PointsType（取得メソッド）

点線で曲線を描くときに使用する点の種類を示すフラグを取得します。

ENUM_POINT_TYPE  PointsType()

戻り値

点の種類を示すフラグの値

PointsType（設定メソッド）

点線で曲線を描くときに使用する点の種類を示すフラグを設定します。

void  PointsType(
  ENUM_POINT_TYPE  type      // フラグ値
  ）

パラメータ

[in]  点線で曲線を描くときに使用する点の種類を示すフラグ