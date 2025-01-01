文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurvePointsType 

PointsType（获得方法）

获得绘制点式曲线时指明所用点式类型的标识。

ENUM_POINT_TYPE  PointsType()

返回值

指明点式类型的标识值。

PointsType（设置方法）

设置绘制点式曲线时指明所用点式类型的标识。

void  PointsType(
   ENUM_POINT_TYPE  type      // 标识值
   )

参数

type

[in]  绘制点式曲线时指明所用点式类型的标识值。