MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsType
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsType (Get method)
점선 곡선을 표시할 때 사용되는 점 유형을 가리키는 플래그 가져오기.
|
ENUM_POINT_TYPE PointsType()
값 반환
점 유형을 나타내는 플래그이 값.
PointsType (Set method)
점선 곡선을 표시할 때 사용되는 점 유형을 가리키는 플래그를 설정.
|
void PointsType(
매개변수
type
[in] 점선 곡선을 표시할 때 사용되는 점 유형을 가리키는 플래그의 값.