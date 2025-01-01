문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsType 

PointsType (Get method)

점선 곡선을 표시할 때 사용되는 점 유형을 가리키는 플래그 가져오기.

ENUM_POINT_TYPE  PointsType()

값 반환

점 유형을 나타내는 플래그이 값.

PointsType (Set method)

점선 곡선을 표시할 때 사용되는 점 유형을 가리키는 플래그를 설정.

void  PointsType(
   ENUM_POINT_TYPE  type      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

type

[in]  점선 곡선을 표시할 때 사용되는 점 유형을 가리키는 플래그의 값.