PointsSize (Get method)
곡선을 표시하는 데 사용되는 점의 선형 크기(픽셀)를 반환.
|
int PointsSize()
값 반환
곡선을 정의하는 점의 크기(픽셀).
PointsSize (Set method)
곡선을 표시하는 데 사용되는 점의 선형 크기(픽셀)를 설정.
|
void PointsSize(
매개변수
Size
[in] 곡선을 그리는 데 사용되는 점의 선형 크기(픽셀).