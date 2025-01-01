문서화섹션
PointsSize (Get method)

곡선을 표시하는 데 사용되는 점의 선형 크기(픽셀)를 반환.

int  PointsSize()

값 반환

곡선을 정의하는 점의 크기(픽셀).

PointsSize (Set method)

곡선을 표시하는 데 사용되는 점의 선형 크기(픽셀)를 설정.

void  PointsSize(
   const int  size      // 점 크기(픽셀)
  \)

매개변수

Size

[in]  곡선을 그리는 데 사용되는 점의 선형 크기(픽셀).