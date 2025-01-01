- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsSize (Get method)
Returns the linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.
|
int PointsSize()
Return Value
Size of dots defining the curve in pixels.
PointsSize (Set method)
Sets the linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.
|
void PointsSize(
Parameters
size
[in] Linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.