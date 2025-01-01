PointsSize (Get method)

Returns the linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.

int PointsSize()

Return Value

Size of dots defining the curve in pixels.

PointsSize (Set method)

Sets the linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.

void PointsSize(

const int size

)

Parameters

size

[in] Linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.