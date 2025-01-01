DocumentationSections
PointsSize (Get method)

Returns the linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.

int  PointsSize()

Return Value

Size of dots defining the curve in pixels.

PointsSize (Set method)

Sets the linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.

void  PointsSize(
   const int  size      // dot size in pixels
   )

Parameters

size

[in]  Linear size (in pixels) of dots used in plotting the curve.