PointsSize （Getメソッド）
曲線を定義する点の線形サイズをピクセル単位で返します。
int PointsSize()
戻り値
曲線を定義する点のピクセル単位でのサイズ。
PointsSize （Setメソッド）
曲線を定義する点の線形サイズをピクセル単位で設定します。
void PointsSize(
パラメータ
size
[in] 曲線を定義する点の線形のピクセル単位でのサイズ。