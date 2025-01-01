ドキュメントセクション
PointsSize （Getメソッド）

曲線を定義する点の線形サイズをピクセル単位で返します。

int  PointsSize()

戻り値

曲線を定義する点のピクセル単位でのサイズ。

PointsSize （Setメソッド）

曲線を定義する点の線形サイズをピクセル単位で設定します。

void  PointsSize(
  const int  size      // ピクセル単位での点のサイズ
  )

パラメータ

size

[in]  曲線を定義する点の線形のピクセル単位でのサイズ。