- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsSize (Get yöntemi)
Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların lineer boyutuna piksel cinsinden dönüş yapar.
|
int PointsSize()
Dönüş Değeri
Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların piksel cinsinden lineer boyutu.
PointsSize (Set yöntemi)
Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların lineer boyutunu piksel cinsinden ayarlar.
|
void PointsSize(
Parametreler
size
[in] Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların piksel cinsinden lineer boyutu.