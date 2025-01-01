DokümantasyonBölümler
PointsSize (Get yöntemi)

Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların lineer boyutuna piksel cinsinden dönüş yapar.

int  PointsSize()

Dönüş Değeri

Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların piksel cinsinden lineer boyutu.

PointsSize (Set yöntemi)

Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların lineer boyutunu piksel cinsinden ayarlar.

void  PointsSize(
   const int  size      // piksel cinsinden nokta boyutu
   )

Parametreler

size

[in]  Eğriyi oluşturan noktaların piksel cinsinden lineer boyutu.