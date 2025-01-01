文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurvePointsSize 

PointsSize（获得方法）

返回绘制曲线点使用的线性尺寸（以像素为单位）。

int  PointsSize()

返回值

以像素为单位定义曲线点的尺寸。

PointsSize（设置方法）

设置绘制曲线点使用的线性尺寸（以像素为单位）。

void  PointsSize(
   const int  size      // 以像素为单位的点的尺寸
   )

参数

size

[in]  绘制曲线点使用的线性尺寸（以像素为单位）。