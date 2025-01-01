문서화섹션
PointsFill (Get method)

곡선을 정의하는 점 채우기를 수행할지 여부를 결정하는 플래그를 반환.

bool  PointsFill ()

값 반환

플래그 값.

참고

true — 채우기 수행

false — 채우기 수행하지 않음

PointsFill (Set method)

곡선을 정의하는 점에 채우기를 수행할지 여부를 결정하는 플래그를 설정.

void  PointsFill(
   const bool  fill      // 플래그 값
  \)

매개변수

fill

[in]  플래그 값.

참고

true — 채우기 수행

false — 채우기 수행하지 않음