MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsFill
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsFill (Get method)
곡선을 정의하는 점 채우기를 수행할지 여부를 결정하는 플래그를 반환.
|
bool PointsFill ()
값 반환
플래그 값.
참고
true — 채우기 수행
false — 채우기 수행하지 않음
PointsFill (Set method)
곡선을 정의하는 점에 채우기를 수행할지 여부를 결정하는 플래그를 설정.
|
void PointsFill(
매개변수
fill
[in] 플래그 값.
참고
true — 채우기 수행
false — 채우기 수행하지 않음