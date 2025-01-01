- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsFill (Get method)
Returns a flag determining if a filling for dots defining a curve should be performed.
|
bool PointsFill ()
Return Value
The flag value.
Note
true — perform a filling
false — do not perform a filling
PointsFill (Set method)
Sets a flag determining if a filling for dots defining a curve should be performed.
|
void PointsFill(
Parameters
fill
[in] Flag value.
Note
true — perform a filling
false — do not perform a filling