PointsFill (Get method)

Returns a flag determining if a filling for dots defining a curve should be performed.

bool PointsFill ()

Return Value

The flag value.

Note

true — perform a filling

false — do not perform a filling

PointsFill (Set method)

Sets a flag determining if a filling for dots defining a curve should be performed.

void PointsFill(

const bool fill

)

Parameters

fill

[in] Flag value.

Note

true — perform a filling

false — do not perform a filling