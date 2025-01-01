ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsFill 

PointsFill （Getメソッド）

曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすためのフラグを返します。

bool  PointsFill ()

戻り値

フラグ値。

true — 塗りつぶす。

false — 塗りつぶさない。

PointsFill （Setメソッド）

曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすためのフラグを設定します。

void  PointsFill(
  const bool  fill      // フラグ値
  )

パラメータ

fill

[in]  フラグ値。

true — 塗りつぶす。

false — 塗りつぶさない。