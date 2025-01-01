MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurvePointsFill
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsFill （Getメソッド）
曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすためのフラグを返します。
|
bool PointsFill ()
戻り値
フラグ値。
注
true — 塗りつぶす。
false — 塗りつぶさない。
PointsFill （Setメソッド）
曲線を定義する点を塗りつぶすためのフラグを設定します。
|
void PointsFill(
パラメータ
fill
[in] フラグ値。
注
true — 塗りつぶす。
false — 塗りつぶさない。