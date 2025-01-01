DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCCurvePointsFill 

PointsFill (Get yöntemi)

Eğriyi oluşturan noktalar için dolgu işlemi gerekliliğini gösteren bayrağa dönüş yapar.

bool  PointsFill ()

Dönüş Değeri

Bayrak değeri.

Not

true — dolgu yap

false — dolgu yapma

PointsFill (Set yöntemi)

Eğriyi oluşturan noktalar için dolgu işlemi gerekliliğini gösteren bayrağı ayarlar.

void  PointsFill(
   const bool  fill      // bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

fill

[in]  Bayrak değeri.

Not

true — dolgu yap

false — dolgu yapma