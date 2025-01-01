- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsFill (Get yöntemi)
Eğriyi oluşturan noktalar için dolgu işlemi gerekliliğini gösteren bayrağa dönüş yapar.
|
bool PointsFill ()
Dönüş Değeri
Bayrak değeri.
Not
true — dolgu yap
false — dolgu yapma
PointsFill (Set yöntemi)
Eğriyi oluşturan noktalar için dolgu işlemi gerekliliğini gösteren bayrağı ayarlar.
|
void PointsFill(
Parametreler
fill
[in] Bayrak değeri.
Not
true — dolgu yap
false — dolgu yapma