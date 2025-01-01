文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurvePointsFill 

PointsFill（获得方法）

如果应该执行填充定义曲线点，返回决定标识。

bool  PointsFill ()

返回值

标识值。

注意

true ― 执行填充

false ― 不执行填充

PointsFill（设置方法）

如果应该执行填充定义曲线点，设置决定标识。

void  PointsFill(
   const bool  fill      // 标识值
   )

参数

fill

[in] 标识值。

注意

true ― 执行填充

false ― 不执行填充