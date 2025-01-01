- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
PointsFill（获得方法）
如果应该执行填充定义曲线点，返回决定标识。
|
bool PointsFill ()
返回值
标识值。
注意
true ― 执行填充
false ― 不执行填充
PointsFill（设置方法）
如果应该执行填充定义曲线点，设置决定标识。
|
void PointsFill(
参数
fill
[in] 标识值。
注意
true ― 执行填充
false ― 不执行填充