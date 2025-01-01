문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesStyle 

LinesStyle (Get method)

선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 스타일을 반환.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  LinesStyle()

값 반환

Line style.

LinesStyle (Set method)

선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 스타일을 설정.

void  LinesStyle (
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style      // 선 스타일
  \)

매개변수

스타일

[in]  선 스타일.