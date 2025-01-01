MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesStyle
LinesStyle (Get method)
선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 스타일을 반환.
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE LinesStyle()
값 반환
Line style.
LinesStyle (Set method)
선을 사용하여 곡선을 표시할 때 선 스타일을 설정.
|
void LinesStyle (
매개변수
스타일
[in] 선 스타일.