DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCCurveLinesStyle 

LinesStyle (método Get)

Retorna o estilo de linha ao plotar a curva usando linhas.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  LinesStyle()

Valor de retorno

Estilo de linha.

LinesStyle (método Set)

Define o estilo de linha ao plotar a curva usando linhas.

void  LinesStyle (
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style      // estilo de linha
   )

Parâmetros

style

[in]  Estilo de linha.