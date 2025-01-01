DokümantasyonBölümler
LinesStyle (Get yöntemi)

Çizgi grafikler için kullanılacak çizgi stiline dönüş yapar.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  LinesStyle()

Dönüş Değeri

Çizgi stili.

LinesStyle (Set yöntemi)

Çizgi grafikler için kullanılacak çizgi stilini ayarlar

void  LinesStyle (
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style      // çizgi stili
   )

Parametreler

style

[in]  Çizgi stili.