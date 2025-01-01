MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesStyle
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesStyle （Getメソッド）
線を使用して曲線をプロットするときの線のスタイルを返します。
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE LinesStyle()
戻り値
線のスタイル。.
LinesStyle （Setメソッド）
線を使用して曲線をプロットするときの線のスタイルを設定します。
|
void LinesStyle (
パラメータ
style
[in] 線のスタイル。