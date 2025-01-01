ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesStyle 

LinesStyle （Getメソッド）

線を使用して曲線をプロットするときの線のスタイルを返します。

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  LinesStyle()

戻り値

線のスタイル。.

LinesStyle （Setメソッド）

線を使用して曲線をプロットするときの線のスタイルを設定します。

void  LinesStyle (
  ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style      // 線のスタイル
  )

パラメータ

style

[in]  線のスタイル。