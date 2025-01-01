文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveLinesStyle 

LinesStyle（获得方法）

返回使用线性模式绘制曲线时的线性风格。

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  LinesStyle()

返回值

线性风格。

LinesStyle（设置方法）

设置使用线性模式绘制曲线时的线性风格。

void  LinesStyle (
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style      // 线性风格
   )

参数

style

[in]  线性风格。