- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesStyle（获得方法）
返回使用线性模式绘制曲线时的线性风格。
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE LinesStyle()
返回值
线性风格。
LinesStyle（设置方法）
设置使用线性模式绘制曲线时的线性风格。
|
void LinesStyle (
参数
style
[in] 线性风格。