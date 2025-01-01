DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveLinesStyle 

LinesStyle (Get method)

Returns a line style when plotting a curve using lines.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  LinesStyle()

Return Value

Line style.

LinesStyle (Set method)

Sets a line style when plotting a curve using lines.

void  LinesStyle (
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style      // line style
   )

Parameters

style

[in]  Line style.