文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveLinesIsSmooth 

LinesIsSmooth（获得方法）

返回通过线性模式绘制曲线时如果定义平滑应该完成的标识。

bool  LinesIsSmooth()

返回值

标识值

注意

true ― 执行平滑

false ― 不执行平滑

LinesIsSmooth（设置方法）

设置通过线性模式绘制曲线时如果定义平滑应该完成的标识。

void  LinesIsSmooth(
   const bool  smooth      //标识值
   )

参数

smooth

[in] 标识值

注意

true ― 执行平滑

false ― 不执行平滑