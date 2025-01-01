DocumentazioneSezioni
LinesIsSmooth (Metodo Get)

Restituisce una flag che definisce se la smussatura dovrebbe essere fatta, quando si disegna una curva per linee.

bool  LinesIsSmooth()

Valore di ritorno

Valore Flag

Nota

true — fa la smussatura

false — non fa la smussatura

LinesIsSmooth (Metodo Set)

Imposta una flag che definisce se la smussatura dovrebbe essere fatta, quando si disegna una curva per linee.

void  LinesIsSmooth(
   const bool  smooth      // valore flag
   )

Parametri

smooth

[in]  Valore Flag

Nota

true — fa la smussatura

false — non fa la smussatura