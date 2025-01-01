- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesIsSmooth (Metodo Get)
Restituisce una flag che definisce se la smussatura dovrebbe essere fatta, quando si disegna una curva per linee.
|
bool LinesIsSmooth()
Valore di ritorno
Valore Flag
Nota
true — fa la smussatura
false — non fa la smussatura
LinesIsSmooth (Metodo Set)
Imposta una flag che definisce se la smussatura dovrebbe essere fatta, quando si disegna una curva per linee.
|
void LinesIsSmooth(
Parametri
smooth
[in] Valore Flag
Nota
true — fa la smussatura
false — non fa la smussatura