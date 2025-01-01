MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCCurveLinesIsSmooth
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesIsSmooth （Getメソッド）
曲線を線でプロットするときにスムージングを実行するかどうかを定義するフラグを返します。
|
bool LinesIsSmooth()
戻り値
フラグ値。
注
true — スムージングを行う。
false — スムージングを行わない。
LinesIsSmooth （Setメソッド）
曲線を線でプロットするときにスムージングを実行するかどうかを定義するフラグを設定します。
|
void LinesIsSmooth(
パラメータ
smooth
[in] フラグ値。
注
true — スムージングを行う。
false — スムージングを行わない。