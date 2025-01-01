ドキュメントセクション
LinesIsSmooth （Getメソッド）

曲線を線でプロットするときにスムージングを実行するかどうかを定義するフラグを返します。

bool  LinesIsSmooth()

戻り値

フラグ値。

true — スムージングを行う。

false — スムージングを行わない。

LinesIsSmooth （Setメソッド）

曲線を線でプロットするときにスムージングを実行するかどうかを定義するフラグを設定します。

void  LinesIsSmooth(
  const bool  smooth      // フラグ値
  )

パラメータ

smooth

[in]  フラグ値。

true — スムージングを行う。

false — スムージングを行わない。