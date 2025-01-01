- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesIsSmooth (Get yöntemi)
Çizgi grafikler için düzleştirme gerekliliğini tanımlayan bayrağa dönüş yapar.
|
bool LinesIsSmooth()
Dönüş Değeri
Bayrak değeri
Not
true — düzleştir
false — düzleştirme
LinesIsSmooth (Set yöntemi)
Çizgi grafikler için düzleştirme gerekliliğini tanımlayan bayrağı ayarlar.
|
void LinesIsSmooth(
Parametreler
smooth
[in] Bayrak değeri
