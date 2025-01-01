DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneBilimsel ÇizelgelerCCurveLinesIsSmooth 

LinesIsSmooth (Get yöntemi)

Çizgi grafikler için düzleştirme gerekliliğini tanımlayan bayrağa dönüş yapar.

bool  LinesIsSmooth()

Dönüş Değeri

Bayrak değeri

Not

true — düzleştir

false — düzleştirme

LinesIsSmooth (Set yöntemi)

Çizgi grafikler için düzleştirme gerekliliğini tanımlayan bayrağı ayarlar.

void  LinesIsSmooth(
   const bool  smooth      // bayrak değeri
   )

Parametreler

smooth

[in]  Bayrak değeri

Not

true — düzleştir

false — düzleştirme