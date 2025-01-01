LinesIsSmooth (Get method)

Returns a flag defining if smoothing should be done when plotting a curve by lines.

bool LinesIsSmooth()

Return Value

Flag value

Note

true — perform smoothing

false — do not perform smoothing

LinesIsSmooth (Set method)

Sets a flag defining if smoothing should be done when plotting a curve by lines.

void LinesIsSmooth(

const bool smooth

)

Parameters

smooth

[in] Flag value

Note

true — perform smoothing

false — do not perform smoothing