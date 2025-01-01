- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
LinesIsSmooth (Get method)
Returns a flag defining if smoothing should be done when plotting a curve by lines.
|
bool LinesIsSmooth()
Return Value
Flag value
Note
true — perform smoothing
false — do not perform smoothing
LinesIsSmooth (Set method)
Sets a flag defining if smoothing should be done when plotting a curve by lines.
|
void LinesIsSmooth(
Parameters
smooth
[in] Flag value
Note
true — perform smoothing
false — do not perform smoothing