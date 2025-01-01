DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveHistogramWidth 

HistogramWidth (Get method)

Returns the width of columns when plotting using a histogram.

int  HistogramWidth()

Return Value

Column width in pixels.

HistogramWidth (Set method)

Sets the width of columns when plotting using a histogram.

void  HistogramWidth(
   const int  width      // column width 
   )

Parameters

width

[in]  Column width in pixels.