MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCCurveHistogramWidth
- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
HistogramWidth (Get method)
Returns the width of columns when plotting using a histogram.
|
int HistogramWidth()
Return Value
Column width in pixels.
HistogramWidth (Set method)
Sets the width of columns when plotting using a histogram.
|
void HistogramWidth(
Parameters
width
[in] Column width in pixels.