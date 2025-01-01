DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoGráficos científicosCCurveHistogramWidth 

HistogramWidth (método Get)

Retorna a largura da coluna ao plotar o gráfico de barras.

int  HistogramWidth()

Valor de retorno

Largura da coluna em pixels.

HistogramWidth (método Set)

Define a largura da coluna ao plotar o gráfico de barras.

void  HistogramWidth(
   const int  width      // largura das colunas
   )

Parâmetros

width

[in]  Largura das colunas em pixels.