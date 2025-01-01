- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
HistogramWidth (método Get)
Retorna a largura da coluna ao plotar o gráfico de barras.
|
int HistogramWidth()
Valor de retorno
Largura da coluna em pixels.
HistogramWidth (método Set)
Define a largura da coluna ao plotar o gráfico de barras.
|
void HistogramWidth(
Parâmetros
width
[in] Largura das colunas em pixels.