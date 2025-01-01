- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesEndStyle
- LinesWidth
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
HistogramWidth (метод Get)
Возвращает ширину столбцов при отрисовке гистограммой.
|
int HistogramWidth()
Возвращаемое значение
Ширина столбцов в пикселях.
HistogramWidth (метод Set)
Устанавливает ширину столбцов при отрисовке гистограммой.
|
void HistogramWidth(
Параметры
width
[in] Ширина столбцов в пикселях.