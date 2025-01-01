ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаНаучные графикиCCurveHistogramWidth 

HistogramWidth (метод Get)

Возвращает ширину столбцов при отрисовке гистограммой.

int  HistogramWidth()

Возвращаемое значение

Ширина столбцов в пикселях.

HistogramWidth (метод Set)

Устанавливает ширину столбцов при отрисовке гистограммой.

void  HistogramWidth(
   const int  width      // ширина столбцов 
   )

Параметры

width

[in]  Ширина столбцов в пикселях.