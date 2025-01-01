DocumentationSections
HistogramWidth (méthode Get)

Rétourne la largeur des colonnes lors du dessin utilisant un histogramme.

int  HistogramWidth()

Valeur de Retour

La largeur des colonnes en pixels.

HistogramWidth (méthode Set)

Définit la largeur des colonnes lors du dessin utilisant un histogramme.

void  HistogramWidth(
   const int  width      // largeur des colonnes 
   )

Paramètres

width

[in]  Largeur des colonnes en pixels.