- Type
- Name
- Color
- XMax
- XMin
- YMax
- YMin
- Size
- PointsSize
- PointsFill
- PointsColor
- GetX
- GetY
- LinesStyle
- LinesIsSmooth
- LinesSmoothTension
- LinesSmoothStep
- LinesWidth
- LinesEndStyle
- HistogramWidth
- CustomPlotCBData
- CustomPlotFunction
- PointsType
- StepsDimension
- TrendLineCoefficients
- TrendLineColor
- TrendLineVisible
- Update
- Visible
HistogramWidth (méthode Get)
Rétourne la largeur des colonnes lors du dessin utilisant un histogramme.
|
int HistogramWidth()
Valeur de Retour
La largeur des colonnes en pixels.
HistogramWidth (méthode Set)
Définit la largeur des colonnes lors du dessin utilisant un histogramme.
|
void HistogramWidth(
Paramètres
width
[in] Largeur des colonnes en pixels.