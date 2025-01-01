文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CCurveHistogramWidth 

HistogramWidth（获得方法）

返回使用直方图模式绘制时的列宽。

int  HistogramWidth()

返回值

以像素为单位的列宽。

HistogramWidth（设置方法）

设置使用直方图模式绘制时的列宽。

void  HistogramWidth(
   const int  width      //列宽 
   )

参数

宽度

[in] 以像素为单位的列宽。