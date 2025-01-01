문서화섹션
HistogramWidth (Get method)

히스토그램을 사용하여 표시할 때 열의 너비를 반환.

int  HistogramWidth()

값 반환

열의 너비(픽셀).

HistogramWidth (Set method)

히스토그램을 사용하여 표시할 때 열의 너비를 설정.

void  HistogramWidth(
   const int  width      // 열 너비 
  \)

매개변수

width

[in]  열 너비((픽셀).