JudgeFX

JudgeFX is an Expert Advisor that uses a price action strategy that combines pip steps with a smart loop that reduces the risk of traditional strategies. The EA has been tested and traded on multiple account types. From a high spread account to a low spread ecn account, the EA remains stable and doesn't make much difference. This is a fully automated expert built and developed specifically for the xauusd (Gold) pair on the H1 timeframe.

ONLY 05 COPIES OF EA LEFT FOR 68$ . NEXT PRICE 119$


  1. Robot uses red news filter. So backtest does not accurately reflect reality
  2. To set the news filter, add a link in the options section ( Link here: https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;amp;amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1 )

Basic condition

  • Pair: GOLD.
  • Minimum deposit $1000
  • Time frame: H1. 
  • Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
  • Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging.


Settings

  • Lots = 0.01
  • Martingale = true
  • Multiplier = 1.5
  • TakeProfit   = 5
  • Max Equity Loss %   = 50
  • MagicNumber   = 123456
  • Slippage   = 3
  • EAComment   = JudgeFX
  • NewsFilter  =  true
  • Minute After News         = 60
  • Minute Before News        = 60



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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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OctopusEA
Nguyen Chau Long
4.25 (4)
Experts
OctopusEA is an advanced scalping system that uses intelligent opening and closing algorithms to identify ideal entry points during calm markets. The system has been developed by me for many years and continuously upgraded until now. EA  is a scalping robot. EA analysis based on price action combined with indicators like Stoch, MA Bollinger bands. to find the best entry and exit points. The EA uses a fixed stop loss and take profit. But the EA also has an early closing mechanism built in. The
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Do Thi Thao
858
Do Thi Thao 2023.06.24 16:44 
 

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Nguyen Chau Long
812
Reply from developer Nguyen Chau Long 2023.06.24 16:53
Thanks for your comment, the signals account has a high DD because at that time I withdrew and only left over $100 in the account, so it caused about 75% DD. If you look at the history you will see that clearly. in the other account when i start with 1000$ its DD is less than 10%. This EA I have tested on many accounts over the past 2 years and its results are amazing. you can rest assured about that
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